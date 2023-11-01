Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

