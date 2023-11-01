Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,363 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.