Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,755 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

