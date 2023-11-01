Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,883 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $6,818,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

