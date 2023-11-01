Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,065 shares of company stock valued at $11,292,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $200.84 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $233.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

