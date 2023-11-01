Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.