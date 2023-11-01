Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 1,589,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

