Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

