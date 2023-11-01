Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 134,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $19.57.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.