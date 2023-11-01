Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

