Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

