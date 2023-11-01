Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

