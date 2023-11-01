Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.59 and its 200 day moving average is $239.36. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.88.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,089 shares of company stock worth $2,732,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

