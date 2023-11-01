Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

