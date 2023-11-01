Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.