Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Aware Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.39. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.01.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 23.20%.
Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.
