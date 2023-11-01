Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aware Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.39. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 23.20%.

Institutional Trading of Aware

About Aware

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aware by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.