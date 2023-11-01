Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.71 and last traded at $130.49. 122,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 554,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.