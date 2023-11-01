Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Axonics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $75.14.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Axonics by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 456,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after buying an additional 377,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

