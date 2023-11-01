B. Riley Comments on Terran Orbital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a report released on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLAP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.34.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of LLAP opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $32.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.