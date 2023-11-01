Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

