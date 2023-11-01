Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after buying an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,359,646,000 after purchasing an additional 673,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,214,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,289 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

