Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 15,641 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.69.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

