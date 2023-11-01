Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 228,161 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,199 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,161 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.27% of Tripadvisor worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 665.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

