Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 280 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,670,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $985.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,257.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

