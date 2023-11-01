Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 490,728 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

