Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,255 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $394,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.39.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $437,076.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,291,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,740,289. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

