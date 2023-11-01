Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $447.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

