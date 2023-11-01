Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 402,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,809,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,551,000 after buying an additional 69,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.