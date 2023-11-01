Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,257 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after buying an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 458,726 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,693,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,631,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWW stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.