Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,255 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,236,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $137,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

LH opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.65. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.