Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,533 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,698 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.91 and its 200 day moving average is $222.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.