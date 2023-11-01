Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 29,092 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 412.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,537,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $278.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

