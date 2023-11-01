Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 572 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $260.90. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.