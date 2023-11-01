Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 71,428 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.09% of Etsy worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.23.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

