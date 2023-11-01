Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.93.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

