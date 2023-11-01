Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,095 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $588.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.84. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $384.72 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

