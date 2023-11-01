Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,144 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average is $212.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

