Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 173,652 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,652 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

