Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,986 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

