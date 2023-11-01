Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 432 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.26.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

