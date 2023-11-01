Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 921 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.