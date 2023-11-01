Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 989 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,937 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

