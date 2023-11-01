Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,198 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.41 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

