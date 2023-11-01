Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,343 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

