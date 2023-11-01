Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,445 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAH opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

