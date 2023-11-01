Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $78.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

