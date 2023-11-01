Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 21,018 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Digital Face of Real Estate, Your Best Bets This Year
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.