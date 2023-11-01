Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 27,240 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $176,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772,231 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,869,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,050,000 after purchasing an additional 588,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

