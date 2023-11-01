Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 8,644 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 2.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,912 shares of company stock valued at $17,836,893 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.