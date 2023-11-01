Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 254,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

